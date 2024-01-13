Gemmer Asset Management LLC Has $4.31 Million Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Gemmer Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,656 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $4,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,337 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $962,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Partners raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stevens Capital Partners now owns 1,516 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,577 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,602,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Noble Family Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Noble Family Wealth LLC now owns 2,331 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 4,208 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Microsoft

In other news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 24,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.00, for a total transaction of $9,107,289.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 183,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,807,809. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MSFT shares. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $433.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Argus boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $390.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $455.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday. Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and set a $405.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $395.62.

Microsoft Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $388.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.89 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $373.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $345.60. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $230.68 and a twelve month high of $390.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The software giant reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $56.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.52 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.31% and a return on equity of 38.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.35 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 11.14 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.04%.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

