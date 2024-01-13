Gemmer Asset Management LLC Has $7.71 Million Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Gemmer Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 9.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,044 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 4,969 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 1.0% of Gemmer Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Gemmer Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $7,712,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AAPL. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,269,995,750 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $221,753,959,000 after buying an additional 8,734,393 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 578,897,858 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $112,288,818,000 after buying an additional 2,616,084 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 116,483.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 569,554,722 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $74,002,245,000 after buying an additional 569,066,184 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 291,538,165 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $56,396,763,000 after buying an additional 6,367,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 3.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 234,017,381 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $38,589,468,000 after buying an additional 7,736,013 shares during the last quarter. 58.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Apple

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 5,513 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total value of $1,058,496.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,601,408. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 5,513 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total value of $1,058,496.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,601,408. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 123,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.79, for a total value of $23,305,747.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 293,266 shares in the company, valued at $55,365,688.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 133,767 shares of company stock valued at $25,248,740 over the last 90 days. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Apple from $220.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, September 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $166.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.69.

Apple Trading Up 0.2 %

Apple stock opened at $185.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.89 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.38, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.29. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.66 and a fifty-two week high of $199.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $190.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $184.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $89.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.34 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 160.78% and a net margin of 25.31%. The firm’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.69%.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Featured Articles

