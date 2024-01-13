General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 93.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,306 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 17,383 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Professional Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc. now owns 88,493 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $19,039,000 after buying an additional 14,038 shares during the last quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in General Dynamics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $992,000. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in General Dynamics by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 21,767 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,683,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847 shares during the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. increased its holdings in General Dynamics by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 6,572 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brady Family Wealth LLC increased its holdings in General Dynamics by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Brady Family Wealth LLC now owns 13,264 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,854,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 33,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total value of $7,913,884.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 113,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,011,850.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Price Performance

Shares of GD opened at $254.81 on Friday. General Dynamics Co. has a 1-year low of $202.35 and a 1-year high of $261.39. The stock has a market cap of $69.54 billion, a PE ratio of 21.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $250.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $233.66.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.17. General Dynamics had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 17.13%. The firm had revenue of $10.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.26 earnings per share. General Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.45 EPS for the current year.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be issued a $1.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 44.15%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on GD shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $243.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Bank Of America (Bofa) boosted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $271.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $261.77.

View Our Latest Report on General Dynamics

About General Dynamics

(Free Report)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.