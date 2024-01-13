George R. Mrkonic, Jr. Sells 414 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Stock

AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,541.85, for a total value of $1,052,325.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,820,219.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE:AZO opened at $2,571.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $44.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.66, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,624.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,550.14. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,277.88 and a 12-month high of $2,750.00.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $32.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $31.57 by $0.98. The business had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 57.23% and a net margin of 14.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $27.45 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 150.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in AutoZone by 1.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 809,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,017,410,000 after acquiring an additional 11,438 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in AutoZone by 107,977.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 699,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,724,500,000 after acquiring an additional 698,613 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in AutoZone by 1.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 441,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,572,000 after acquiring an additional 5,650 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in AutoZone by 111.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 335,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,379,000 after acquiring an additional 176,623 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in AutoZone during the fourth quarter worth $658,788,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AZO shares. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $2,750.00 target price on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Oppenheimer lowered AutoZone from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $2,850.00 to $2,600.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on AutoZone from $2,750.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. DA Davidson raised their target price on AutoZone from $2,425.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on AutoZone from $2,742.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,858.35.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

