Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Shares Bought by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,274 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $4,993,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. lifted its position in Global Payments by 3.7% during the second quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 2,323 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Global Payments by 6.4% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG raised its position in shares of Global Payments by 0.5% in the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 17,142 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,689,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Boyar Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Global Payments by 4.7% in the second quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Global Payments by 3.6% in the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 3,047 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global Payments Stock Performance

Global Payments stock opened at $130.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.65. Global Payments Inc. has a 1-year low of $94.05 and a 1-year high of $138.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $33.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.20. Global Payments had a net margin of 9.23% and a return on equity of 11.28%. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.94%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider David Lawrence Green sold 17,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.53, for a total value of $2,016,537.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,711,059.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GPN. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Global Payments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $123.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Redburn Atlantic cut shares of Global Payments from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.85.

Global Payments Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

