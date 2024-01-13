Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX) Shares Sold by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,857 shares of the company’s stock after selling 907 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF worth $2,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Curran Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC now owns 198,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,245,000 after acquiring an additional 13,821 shares in the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 76,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,200,000 after purchasing an additional 8,853 shares during the last quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 9.9% in the second quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 139,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,795,000 after buying an additional 12,523 shares in the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 74.9% in the third quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 35,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after buying an additional 15,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 6.5% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 63,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,658,000 after buying an additional 3,875 shares in the last quarter.

Get Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF alerts:

Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:MLPX opened at $44.80 on Friday. Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF has a 52-week low of $37.00 and a 52-week high of $45.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.30.

About Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF

The Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (MLPX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in energy equity. The fund tracks an index of MLPs and companies engaged in energy infrastructure. The ETF is structured as an open-ended fund. MLPX was launched on Aug 7, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.