Global X Uranium ETF Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSEARCA:URA)

Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Friday. Investors bought 27,784 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 172% compared to the average daily volume of 10,227 call options.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of URA. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Global X Uranium ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. U S Global Investors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global X Uranium ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 120.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X Uranium ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 189.7% during the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 831 shares during the last quarter.
Global X Uranium ETF Stock Performance
Shares of Global X Uranium ETF stock opened at $31.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.09. Global X Uranium ETF has a 52 week low of $18.31 and a 52 week high of $31.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.56.
About Global X Uranium ETF
The Global X Uranium ETF (URA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of companies involved in uranium mining and the production of nuclear components. URA was launched on Nov 4, 2010 and is managed by Global X.
