Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC cut its holdings in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Free Report) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,722 shares of the company’s stock after selling 815 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $3,775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Globe Life by 7.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 93,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,448,000 after buying an additional 6,299 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,464,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Globe Life by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 2,848 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in Globe Life by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Globe Life by 23.9% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,557,000 after purchasing an additional 4,897 shares during the period. 80.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Globe Life

In related news, Director Jane Buchan sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.50, for a total value of $124,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 80,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,995,482.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Globe Life news, CAO Michael Shane Henrie sold 2,500 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.05, for a total transaction of $282,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,135. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jane Buchan sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.50, for a total value of $124,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 80,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,995,482.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 86,354 shares of company stock worth $10,269,776. 4.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on GL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Globe Life in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Globe Life from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Globe Life from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Globe Life from $138.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.57.

Globe Life Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:GL opened at $120.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.31 billion, a PE ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $120.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.93. Globe Life Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.23 and a 52 week high of $125.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.06. Globe Life had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 16.95%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.15 EPS. Globe Life’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Globe Life Inc. will post 10.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Globe Life Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Globe Life’s payout ratio is currently 9.64%.

About Globe Life

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

