Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) Shares Sold by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,745 shares of the company’s stock after selling 583 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.05% of Globe Life worth $5,626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GL. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Globe Life by 37.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,308,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,187,000 after buying an additional 1,973,186 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Globe Life by 52.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,079,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,235,000 after buying an additional 1,401,828 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Globe Life during the fourth quarter worth $112,989,000. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its position in shares of Globe Life by 53.5% during the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,287,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,705,000 after buying an additional 797,267 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Globe Life by 1,085.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 834,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,128,000 after buying an additional 764,390 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Globe Life from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $122.00 to $137.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Globe Life from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Globe Life from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Globe Life in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Globe Life from $138.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Globe Life has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.57.

Insider Transactions at Globe Life

In other news, CMO Jennifer Allison Haworth sold 2,524 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.37, for a total transaction of $306,337.88. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 8,606 shares in the company, valued at $1,044,510.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Jane Buchan sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.50, for a total value of $124,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 80,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,995,482.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Jennifer Allison Haworth sold 2,524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.37, for a total value of $306,337.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 8,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,044,510.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 86,354 shares of company stock worth $10,269,776. Corporate insiders own 4.33% of the company’s stock.

Globe Life Stock Up 0.3 %

Globe Life stock opened at $120.20 on Friday. Globe Life Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.23 and a 1-year high of $125.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $11.31 billion, a PE ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $120.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.93.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.06. Globe Life had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 16.95%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Globe Life Inc. will post 10.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Globe Life Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.64%.

Globe Life Profile

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

