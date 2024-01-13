Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD) Shares Sold by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates cut its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 756,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,015 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.69% of Goldman Sachs BDC worth $11,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs BDC by 8.2% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,618,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,427,000 after purchasing an additional 122,668 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs BDC by 539.6% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,081,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,989,000 after purchasing an additional 912,407 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs BDC by 1.0% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 736,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,209,000 after purchasing an additional 7,209 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs BDC by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 677,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,299,000 after purchasing an additional 27,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs BDC by 139.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 676,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,266,000 after purchasing an additional 393,739 shares during the last quarter. 28.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GSBD shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th.

Goldman Sachs BDC Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:GSBD opened at $14.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 1.16. Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.75 and a 52 week high of $16.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.46.

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $120.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.62 million. Goldman Sachs BDC had a net margin of 33.23% and a return on equity of 15.67%. As a group, research analysts expect that Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Goldman Sachs BDC Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.06%. Goldman Sachs BDC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 131.39%.

Goldman Sachs BDC Profile

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

