Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) Stock Holdings Decreased by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates reduced its position in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 555,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 65,061 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.18% of Graphic Packaging worth $12,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Graphic Packaging by 369.6% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,174 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 924 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Graphic Packaging during the second quarter valued at $29,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Graphic Packaging during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Graphic Packaging by 870.7% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,158 shares during the period. 99.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Graphic Packaging Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:GPK opened at $25.70 on Friday. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 1 year low of $20.07 and a 1 year high of $27.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.86.

Graphic Packaging Announces Dividend

Graphic Packaging ( NYSE:GPK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.02. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 35.97% and a net margin of 7.14%. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Graphic Packaging’s payout ratio is presently 18.10%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on GPK shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on Graphic Packaging from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Graphic Packaging from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Bank of America upgraded Graphic Packaging from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Graphic Packaging from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Graphic Packaging presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.89.

Graphic Packaging Profile

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

