H Eric Bolton, Jr. Sells 4,028 Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) Stock

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Free Report) CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 4,028 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.21, for a total transaction of $524,485.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 304,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,651,939.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Mid-America Apartment Communities Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock opened at $134.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.56 and a 52-week high of $176.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.75, a P/E/G ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $128.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.14.
Mid-America Apartment Communities Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be issued a $1.47 dividend. This is a boost from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 117.37%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 27.1% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 22,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,339,000 after purchasing an additional 4,712 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.1% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 994.5% in the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 5.6% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 237,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,995,000 after acquiring an additional 12,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 19.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 10,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after acquiring an additional 1,689 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.42% of the company’s stock.
Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile
MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Mid-America Apartment Communities
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- What are dividend payment dates?
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- Wells Fargo’s stumble could be the entry you’ve been waiting for
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- UnitedHealth Group Looks Buyable After AI-Fueled Double Beat
Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.