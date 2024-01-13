H Eric Bolton, Jr. Sells 4,028 Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) Stock

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Free Report) CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 4,028 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.21, for a total transaction of $524,485.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 304,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,651,939.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock opened at $134.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.56 and a 52-week high of $176.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.75, a P/E/G ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $128.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.14.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be issued a $1.47 dividend. This is a boost from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 117.37%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MAA shares. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $137.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $128.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $182.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $136.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Mid-America Apartment Communities presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.22.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 27.1% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 22,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,339,000 after purchasing an additional 4,712 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.1% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 994.5% in the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 5.6% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 237,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,995,000 after acquiring an additional 12,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 19.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 10,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after acquiring an additional 1,689 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

