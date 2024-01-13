Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its stake in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) by 75.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,141 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,443 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HSIC. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in Henry Schein by 67,055.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 6,737,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,431,000 after purchasing an additional 6,727,708 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 143.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,337,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,727,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377,207 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Henry Schein in the 4th quarter valued at about $109,932,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,712,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Henry Schein in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,288,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Henry Schein Stock Down 0.3 %

Henry Schein stock opened at $73.76 on Friday. Henry Schein, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.01 and a twelve month high of $89.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $71.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.95, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.84.

Henry Schein ( NASDAQ:HSIC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 3.51%. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Henry Schein news, CEO Stanley M. Bergman sold 13,962 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.14, for a total transaction of $1,049,104.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,671,083.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Stanley M. Bergman sold 13,962 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.14, for a total value of $1,049,104.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,633 shares in the company, valued at $12,671,083.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Bradford C. Connett sold 11,238 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.02, for a total value of $831,836.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,831 shares in the company, valued at $4,280,650.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HSIC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Henry Schein from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Barrington Research dropped their price objective on Henry Schein from $90.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Henry Schein from $69.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. StockNews.com downgraded Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Henry Schein from $94.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Henry Schein currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.25.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

