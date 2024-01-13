Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) Raised to “Neutral” at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Free Report) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $70.00 target price on the aerospace company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $57.00.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on HXL. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Hexcel from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Hexcel in a report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Hexcel from $73.00 to $71.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Hexcel from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Hexcel from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $76.67.

Get Hexcel alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on HXL

Hexcel Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Hexcel stock opened at $71.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 3.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of 38.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.26. Hexcel has a 52-week low of $58.81 and a 52-week high of $79.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.74.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The aerospace company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $419.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.06 million. Hexcel had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 9.36%. Hexcel’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Hexcel will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hexcel Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Hexcel’s payout ratio is 26.60%.

Institutional Trading of Hexcel

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in Hexcel by 68.1% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 442 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Hexcel in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 412 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Hexcel in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hexcel in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. 94.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Hexcel

(Get Free Report)

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hexcel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hexcel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.