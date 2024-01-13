IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC) Stake Raised by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC – Free Report) by 130.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,542 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,136 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in IAC were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IAC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in IAC by 113,402.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,552,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,113,000 after purchasing an additional 14,539,274 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in IAC by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,342,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,639,000 after purchasing an additional 109,526 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in IAC by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,534,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,549,000 after purchasing an additional 347,020 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in IAC by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,034,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,563,000 after purchasing an additional 101,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in IAC by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,268,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,444,000 after purchasing an additional 17,847 shares during the last quarter. 85.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get IAC alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on IAC. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on IAC from $74.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com raised IAC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on IAC from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on IAC from $66.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on IAC from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.00.

IAC Price Performance

IAC stock opened at $49.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The company has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of -40.25 and a beta of 1.31. IAC Inc. has a one year low of $41.39 and a one year high of $69.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.67.

IAC (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. IAC had a negative return on equity of 3.46% and a negative net margin of 1.39%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that IAC Inc. will post -3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About IAC

(Free Report)

IAC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IAC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.