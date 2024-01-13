Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (BATS:BNOV) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (BATS:BNOV – Free Report) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,231 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,360 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 4.12% of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November worth $3,706,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November during the 3rd quarter worth $1,410,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 6.2% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 99,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,394,000 after purchasing an additional 5,811 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 14.5% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 1,743 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 7.9% during the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 124,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,241,000 after buying an additional 9,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 9,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS BNOV opened at $35.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $96.39 million, a P/E ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.84.

The Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (BNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund is an actively managed ETF designed to track the price return of the S&P 500 with capped gains and some buffering against losses over a predetermined period. BNOV was launched on Nov 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

