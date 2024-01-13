Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (BATS:PDEC) Shares Sold by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (BATS:PDEC – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 165,231 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,578 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.82% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December worth $5,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PDEC. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 260.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,497,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,528,000 after buying an additional 2,527,206 shares during the period. MBL Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December during the 2nd quarter valued at $13,030,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 898.1% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 251,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,513,000 after buying an additional 226,172 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December during the 4th quarter valued at $2,379,000. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December during the 3rd quarter worth $2,283,000.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - December alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December stock opened at $35.20 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.51. The stock has a market cap of $707.52 million, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.47.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (PDEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PDEC was launched on Dec 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (BATS:PDEC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - December Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - December and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.