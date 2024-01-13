Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (BATS:PFEB) Shares Sold by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (BATS:PFEB – Free Report) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 178,029 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,313 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 1.09% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February worth $5,422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February by 84.1% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 12,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 5,488 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February during the 3rd quarter worth $403,000. McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc. now owns 50,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,527,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February during the 2nd quarter worth $237,000. Finally, GTS Securities LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February during the 2nd quarter worth $369,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February Stock Performance

Shares of PFEB stock opened at $32.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $538.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.24.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (PFEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PFEB was launched on Feb 3, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

