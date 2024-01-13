Intergy Private Wealth LLC Raises Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Intergy Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,969 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 263 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up approximately 1.1% of Intergy Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Intergy Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parker Financial LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 1.2% in the second quarter. Parker Financial LLC now owns 4,543 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $881,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,562 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC boosted its position in Apple by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC now owns 6,716 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Cassia Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,209 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $892,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MKT Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 0.5% in the second quarter. MKT Advisors LLC now owns 12,269 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 123,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.79, for a total transaction of $23,305,747.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 293,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,365,688.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.04, for a total transaction of $884,496.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,383,795.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 123,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.79, for a total transaction of $23,305,747.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 293,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,365,688.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 133,767 shares of company stock valued at $25,248,740 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on AAPL. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Barclays cut shares of Apple from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $161.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Apple from $220.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $199.69.

Get Our Latest Research Report on AAPL

Apple Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $185.92 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $190.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $184.49. The company has a market cap of $2.89 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.29. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $131.66 and a 52-week high of $199.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $89.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.34 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 160.78%. The business’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.69%.

About Apple

(Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.