International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Shares Bought by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 125.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 170,673 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 95,118 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.07% of International Flavors & Fragrances worth $11,635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,567,213 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,171,031,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192,222 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 59.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,772,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $814,890,000 after purchasing an additional 2,890,737 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,771,332 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $459,340,000 after purchasing an additional 70,034 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,391,625 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $427,992,000 after purchasing an additional 117,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,876,979 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $382,453,000 after purchasing an additional 446,524 shares in the last quarter. 89.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Flavors & Fragrances Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE IFF opened at $80.25 on Friday. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.11 and a 52-week high of $118.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $77.17 and a 200-day moving average of $73.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.49 billion, a PE ratio of 445.83, a P/E/G ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

International Flavors & Fragrances Announces Dividend

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 0.40% and a return on equity of 5.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th were issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is 1,800.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IFF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Argus raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Flavors & Fragrances currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.18.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

Further Reading

