Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Hits New 1-Year High at $366.80

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $366.80 and last traded at $363.85, with a volume of 369924 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $364.45.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial raised their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. HSBC assumed coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a report on Friday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $318.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $385.00 to $314.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $310.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $350.20.

The stock has a market cap of $128.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $317.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $308.91.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 22.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 9,567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $2,870,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,511,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total transaction of $251,430.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,105,110. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 9,567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $2,870,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,706 shares in the company, valued at $3,511,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,708 shares of company stock valued at $15,122,689 in the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,735 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 946,709 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $285,603,000 after purchasing an additional 5,233 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,089 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,362,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 576.7% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 406 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 50.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 418 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. 82.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

