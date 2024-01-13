Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY – Free Report) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 195,665 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,467 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.30% of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF worth $3,755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,232,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,877,000 after buying an additional 423,889 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,867,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,214,000 after acquiring an additional 373,982 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,434,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,563,000 after acquiring an additional 14,955 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,393,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,789,000 after purchasing an additional 312,197 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 900,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,935,000 after purchasing an additional 41,613 shares in the last quarter.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PEY. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF from $13.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th.

Shares of PEY stock opened at $20.67 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 0.87. Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF has a 12 month low of $17.94 and a 12 month high of $21.83.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th were paid a $0.1206 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.00%.

PowerShares High Yield Equity Dividend Achiever Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Mergent Dividend Achiever 50 Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in dividend paying common stocks, which comprise the Index. The Index is comprised of 50 stocks selected principally on the basis of dividend yield and consistent growth in dividends.

