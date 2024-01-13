Invesco Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI) Shares Bought by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI – Free Report) by 211.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,364 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,844 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.33% of Invesco Semiconductors ETF worth $2,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Semiconductors ETF by 203.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares during the period. Sweet Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Semiconductors ETF by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 4,584 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Semiconductors ETF by 193.6% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 55,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,371,000 after purchasing an additional 36,532 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Semiconductors ETF by 247.1% during the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 6,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caprock Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Semiconductors ETF by 150.8% during the 3rd quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 18,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after buying an additional 11,212 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA PSI opened at $47.05 on Friday. Invesco Semiconductors ETF has a twelve month low of $35.67 and a twelve month high of $50.28. The stock has a market cap of $680.34 million, a P/E ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.22.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Invesco Semiconductors ETF from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th.

PowerShares Dynamic Semiconductors Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Semiconductors Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

