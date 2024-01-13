Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQWL) Shares Purchased by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQWL – Free Report) by 96.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 64,665 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,811 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 1.83% of Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF worth $5,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $240,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $323,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF by 1,265.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 169,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,806,000 after acquiring an additional 157,061 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA EQWL opened at $87.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $308.88 million, a P/E ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 0.98. Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $73.72 and a fifty-two week high of $88.11.

Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Fundamental Pure Large Core Portfolio (the Fund), formerly PowerShares Dynamic Large Cap Portfolio, is based on the RAFI Fundamental Large Core Index (Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index. The Index is consisted of common stocks of large core United States companies, including real estate investment trusts (REITs), from a universe consisted of the 2,500 largest United States companies.

