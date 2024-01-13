Investors Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:URNM)

Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:URNM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Friday. Investors purchased 19,619 call options on the company. This is an increase of 86% compared to the average daily volume of 10,539 call options.

Shares of NYSEARCA URNM opened at $56.63 on Friday. Sprott Uranium Miners ETF has a 52-week low of $28.22 and a 52-week high of $57.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $48.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.46.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SMI Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF by 123.9% during the 4th quarter. SMI Advisory Services LLC now owns 402,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,039,000 after acquiring an additional 222,605 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $11,797,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 228,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,766,000 after buying an additional 53,749 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 200,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,722,000 after buying an additional 2,847 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF by 128.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 158,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,456,000 after buying an additional 88,862 shares during the period.

The Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (URNM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the North Shore Global Uranium Mining index, a market-cap-weighted index of global companies in the uranium industry. URNM was launched on Dec 3, 2019 and is managed by Sprott.

