Investors Purchase High Volume of Put Options on VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH)

VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Investors bought 39,971 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 475% compared to the average daily volume of 6,947 put options.

Shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF stock opened at $291.88 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $309.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $325.59. VanEck Oil Services ETF has a 12 month low of $246.04 and a 12 month high of $364.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.88 and a beta of 1.99.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OIH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF by 58.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,297,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,177,000 after acquiring an additional 476,308 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF by 2,392.4% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 241,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,896,000 after purchasing an additional 231,704 shares during the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,855,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF by 29.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 462,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,112,000 after purchasing an additional 105,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $16,894,000.

The VanEck Oil Services ETF (OIH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Oil Services 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed, publicly traded oil services companies. OIH was launched on Feb 7, 2001 and is managed by VanEck.

