Investors Purchase Large Volume of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Call Options (NASDAQ:AUPH)

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Free Report) (TSE:AUP) saw unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Traders purchased 6,264 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 30% compared to the average volume of 4,819 call options.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
AUPH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, September 22nd.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aurinia Pharmaceuticals
Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
Shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $7.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 5.33 and a current ratio of 5.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.99. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $6.94 and a twelve month high of $12.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.60 and a beta of 1.38.
Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Free Report) (TSE:AUP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.08. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 48.59% and a negative return on equity of 19.54%. The business had revenue of $54.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.41 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Aurinia Pharmaceuticals
Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in the United States. The company also offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.
