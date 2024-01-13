Investors Purchase Large Volume of B. Riley Financial Put Options (NASDAQ:RILY)

B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Stock traders bought 18,799 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 43% compared to the average daily volume of 13,161 put options.

B. Riley Financial Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ RILY opened at $23.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.62, a current ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.81. B. Riley Financial has a 52 week low of $16.65 and a 52 week high of $60.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $708.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.09 and a beta of 1.60.

B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The asset manager reported ($1.59) EPS for the quarter. B. Riley Financial had a negative net margin of 4.16% and a negative return on equity of 7.28%. The company had revenue of $462.31 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 20th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 17.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 17th. B. Riley Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -156.86%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of B. Riley Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th.

In other news, Director Tamara Sue Brandt acquired 1,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.64 per share, for a total transaction of $50,096.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,195 shares in the company, valued at $189,814.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other B. Riley Financial news, CEO Andrew Moore sold 61,609 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.35, for a total transaction of $1,253,743.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 318,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,472,398.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Tamara Sue Brandt acquired 1,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.64 per share, with a total value of $50,096.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $189,814.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 37,135 shares of company stock worth $803,126 in the last 90 days. 33.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of B. Riley Financial by 51.8% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 686 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in B. Riley Financial by 137.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 861 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in B. Riley Financial by 289.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 686 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in B. Riley Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in B. Riley Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.47% of the company’s stock.

B. Riley Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth clients in North America, Australia, and Europe. The company operates through six segments: Capital Markets, Wealth Management, Financial Consulting, Auction and Liquidation, Communications, and Consumer.

