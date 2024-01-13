Investors Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT)

Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Investors acquired 10,132 put options on the company. This is an increase of 20% compared to the typical volume of 8,434 put options.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on RKT shares. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Rocket Companies from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $14.00 price target (up from $13.00) on shares of Rocket Companies in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Barclays started coverage on shares of Rocket Companies in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $10.75 price target on shares of Rocket Companies in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $10.50 price target (up from $8.50) on shares of Rocket Companies in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.48.

Rocket Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RKT opened at $12.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 11.15, a current ratio of 11.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $24.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.45, a PEG ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 2.44. Rocket Companies has a 52 week low of $7.17 and a 52 week high of $15.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.07.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Rocket Companies had a negative net margin of 0.63% and a negative return on equity of 6.01%. Research analysts predict that Rocket Companies will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rocket Companies

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RKT. FMR LLC lifted its position in Rocket Companies by 134.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Rocket Companies by 658.7% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 3,379 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Rocket Companies by 178.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,851 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Ossiam lifted its position in shares of Rocket Companies by 75.5% during the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 5,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,164 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Companies Company Profile

Rocket Companies, Inc, a fintech holding company, provides mortgage lending, title and settlement services, and other financial technology services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, a virtual marketplace where consumers can shop and compare vehicles of many makes and models from a wide network of dealers; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

