iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) Stake Boosted by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT – Free Report) by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,776 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in iRobot were worth $313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iRobot by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,677,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $211,635,000 after buying an additional 18,684 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in iRobot by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,939,954 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $186,394,000 after acquiring an additional 52,357 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in iRobot by 2.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,104,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,984,000 after acquiring an additional 28,629 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of iRobot by 446.4% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 833,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,702,000 after purchasing an additional 680,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of iRobot by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 810,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,370,000 after purchasing an additional 21,022 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of iRobot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

NASDAQ:IRBT opened at $29.98 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.35 and its 200-day moving average is $37.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. iRobot Co. has a 12 month low of $28.23 and a 12 month high of $51.49. The firm has a market cap of $835.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 1.04.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported ($3.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.84) by ($1.25). iRobot had a negative return on equity of 65.49% and a negative net margin of 34.56%. The firm had revenue of $186.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.75 million. Equities analysts anticipate that iRobot Co. will post -8.23 EPS for the current year.

iRobot Company Profile

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots and home innovation products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and internationally. The company offers floor care products, including Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Roomba accessories and consumables, such as the Clean Base Automatic Dirt Disposal, replacement dirt disposal bags for the Clean Base, filters, brushes, and batteries; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Braava accessories and consumables, which include cleaning solution, washable and disposable mopping pads, replacement tanks, and batteries, as well as subscription services.

