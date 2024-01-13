iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) Shares Sold by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates lessened its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 35.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 129,747 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,387 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.11% of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF worth $12,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Prosperity Planning Inc. raised its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 11,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 40.9% during the third quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. raised its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 3,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

STIP opened at $98.99 on Friday. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $96.27 and a fifty-two week high of $99.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $97.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.40.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Profile

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

