iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTB) Shares Sold by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. trimmed its position in iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTB – Free Report) by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,664 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,035 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. owned 0.13% of iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF worth $233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $211,000.

NYSEARCA IMTB opened at $43.45 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.04. iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $39.79 and a 1 year high of $44.65.

The iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF (IMTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted, USD-denominated broad bond index with maturities between five and ten years. Eligible sectors include US Treasurys, global government-related bonds, global investment-grade and high yield corporate bonds, and emerging market bonds.

