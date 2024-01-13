iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF) Reaches New 1-Year High at $40.04

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $40.04 and last traded at $40.04, with a volume of 3894 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $39.89.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $835.37 million, a PE ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.59.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. This is an increase from iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF

About iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of USXF. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 392.4% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609 shares in the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 38.7% in the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 2,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 82.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711 shares in the last quarter.

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (USXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities screened for positive environmental, social and governance rating while also screening for involvement in controversial activities.

