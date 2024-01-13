iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF) Reaches New 1-Year High at $40.04

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $40.04 and last traded at $40.04, with a volume of 3894 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $39.89.
iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Price Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $835.37 million, a PE ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.59.
iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. This is an increase from iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF
About iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF
The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (USXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities screened for positive environmental, social and governance rating while also screening for involvement in controversial activities.
