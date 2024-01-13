Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J) Stock Holdings Lessened by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,908 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,061 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $5,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 14.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 80,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,988,000 after buying an additional 10,296 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in Jacobs Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Everett Harris & Co. CA grew its position in Jacobs Solutions by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 63,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,633,000 after purchasing an additional 5,451 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Jacobs Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its position in Jacobs Solutions by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 16,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,289,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on J shares. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Raymond James cut shares of Jacobs Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $157.00 to $151.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Jacobs Solutions has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.60.

Shares of NYSE:J opened at $133.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.90 billion, a PE ratio of 25.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.75. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.00 and a 1 year high of $141.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $129.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 4.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.80 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Jacobs Solutions news, SVP William B. Allen, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.50, for a total transaction of $194,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,645,425. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Jacobs Solutions news, SVP William B. Allen, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.50, for a total transaction of $194,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,645,425. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.75, for a total transaction of $851,581.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 581,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,240,379.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 30,498 shares of company stock worth $4,038,564. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

