Jean Jacques Bienaime Sells 10,000 Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Stock

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Free Report) Director Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.19, for a total transaction of $981,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 425,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,746,656.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Jean Jacques Bienaime also recently made the following trade(s):

Get BioMarin Pharmaceutical alerts:

On Thursday, December 21st, Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 10,000 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.99, for a total transaction of $939,900.00.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Trading Down 2.8 %

NASDAQ BMRN opened at $93.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.54. The company has a market capitalization of $17.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.36. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.36. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a one year low of $76.02 and a one year high of $117.77.

Institutional Trading of BioMarin Pharmaceutical

BioMarin Pharmaceutical ( NASDAQ:BMRN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $581.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $603.51 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 4.45%. Equities analysts forecast that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BMRN. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 225.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,838 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after buying an additional 11,672 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 64.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,312 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $872,000 after buying an additional 4,440 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,525 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 1,530 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,362 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 395.4% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. 92.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BMRN. Raymond James began coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $101.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Monday, September 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.30.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on BioMarin Pharmaceutical

About BioMarin Pharmaceutical

(Get Free Report)

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.