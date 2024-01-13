Jnp Parachute Mirror Trust L Sells 66,701 Shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) Stock

Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) insider Jnp Parachute Mirror Trust L sold 66,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.21, for a total value of $8,418,333.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Hyatt Hotels Trading Down 0.7 %
Shares of H stock opened at $127.88 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $121.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.78. The company has a market cap of $13.19 billion, a PE ratio of 28.54, a P/E/G ratio of 19.86 and a beta of 1.43. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a fifty-two week low of $96.77 and a fifty-two week high of $133.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.73.
Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.10. Hyatt Hotels had a return on equity of 13.25% and a net margin of 7.40%. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. Equities analysts predict that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of H. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Hyatt Hotels by 59.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 256,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,472,000 after purchasing an additional 95,574 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,801,000 after acquiring an additional 2,194 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the 1st quarter worth about $1,214,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the 1st quarter worth about $94,000. 46.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on H. HSBC began coverage on Hyatt Hotels in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $133.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $119.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Hyatt Hotels from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com lowered Hyatt Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Hyatt Hotels in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $138.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.33.
Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.
