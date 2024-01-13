Jnp Parachute Mirror Trust L Sells 66,701 Shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) Stock

Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) insider Jnp Parachute Mirror Trust L sold 66,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.21, for a total value of $8,418,333.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Hyatt Hotels Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of H stock opened at $127.88 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $121.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.78. The company has a market cap of $13.19 billion, a PE ratio of 28.54, a P/E/G ratio of 19.86 and a beta of 1.43. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a fifty-two week low of $96.77 and a fifty-two week high of $133.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.10. Hyatt Hotels had a return on equity of 13.25% and a net margin of 7.40%. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. Equities analysts predict that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hyatt Hotels Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 21st. Hyatt Hotels’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.39%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of H. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Hyatt Hotels by 59.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 256,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,472,000 after purchasing an additional 95,574 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,801,000 after acquiring an additional 2,194 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the 1st quarter worth about $1,214,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the 1st quarter worth about $94,000. 46.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on H. HSBC began coverage on Hyatt Hotels in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $133.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $119.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Hyatt Hotels from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com lowered Hyatt Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Hyatt Hotels in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $138.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.33.

About Hyatt Hotels

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

