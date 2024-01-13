John Bicket Sells 86,974 Shares of Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT) Stock

Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) insider John Bicket sold 86,974 shares of Samsara stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.63, for a total transaction of $2,837,961.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 949,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,972,330.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

John Bicket also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 26th, John Bicket sold 90,295 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total transaction of $3,161,227.95.

On Tuesday, November 28th, John Bicket sold 72,167 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.67, for a total value of $1,924,693.89.

On Tuesday, November 21st, John Bicket sold 78,332 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.35, for a total value of $2,064,048.20.

On Wednesday, November 8th, John Bicket sold 2,973 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.82, for a total value of $73,789.86.

On Tuesday, October 31st, John Bicket sold 45,797 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.14, for a total value of $1,059,742.58.

On Tuesday, October 24th, John Bicket sold 42,110 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.68, for a total transaction of $997,164.80.

On Tuesday, October 17th, John Bicket sold 56,093 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.85, for a total transaction of $1,393,911.05.

Shares of Samsara stock opened at $33.18 on Friday. Samsara Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.26 and a 52 week high of $36.91. The stock has a market cap of $17.92 billion, a PE ratio of -79.00 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.56.

Samsara ( NYSE:IOT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. Samsara had a negative net margin of 26.77% and a negative return on equity of 18.88%. The company had revenue of $237.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.36 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Samsara Inc. will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Spence Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Samsara in the 3rd quarter worth $5,772,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Samsara by 188.1% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,318,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,956,000 after purchasing an additional 2,166,500 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Samsara by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 242,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,714,000 after purchasing an additional 51,100 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Samsara by 67.1% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 22,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 9,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Samsara by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 98,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,731,000 after buying an additional 13,158 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.47% of the company’s stock.

IOT has been the topic of several analyst reports. FBN Securities assumed coverage on shares of Samsara in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Samsara from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Samsara from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Samsara from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Samsara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.56.

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

