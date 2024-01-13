JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (BATS:JMST) Holdings Trimmed by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report) by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,839 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,578 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.20% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF worth $4,986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 464,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,537,000 after acquiring an additional 72,057 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors grew its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 39.3% in the 2nd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 6,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 1,944 shares during the last quarter. Requisite Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Requisite Capital Management LLC now owns 66,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,352,000 after buying an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 87.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 17,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,000 after buying an additional 8,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 42,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,152,000 after buying an additional 2,752 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of JMST stock opened at $50.73 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.57.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

