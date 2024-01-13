Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Barclays

Barclays reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.

JNPR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Juniper Networks from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Juniper Networks from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $35.00.

NYSE:JNPR opened at $37.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.73. Juniper Networks has a fifty-two week low of $24.87 and a fifty-two week high of $38.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.57.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The network equipment provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Analysts predict that Juniper Networks will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.57%.

In other news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.27, for a total value of $151,512.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 890,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,284,534.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.72, for a total value of $415,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $831,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.27, for a total transaction of $151,512.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 890,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,284,534.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,632 shares of company stock valued at $1,616,166 over the last 90 days. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Halpern Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Juniper Networks during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Juniper Networks by 74.1% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,071 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in Juniper Networks by 92.1% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 974 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Tobam purchased a new stake in Juniper Networks during the second quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in Juniper Networks during the second quarter valued at $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.79% of the company’s stock.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

