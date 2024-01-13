Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) Earns Hold Rating from Jefferies Financial Group

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by Jefferies Financial Group in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $40.00 target price on the network equipment provider’s stock, up from their previous target price of $35.00. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 6.64% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Juniper Networks from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Juniper Networks from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Juniper Networks from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Juniper Networks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Get Juniper Networks alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on JNPR

Juniper Networks Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Juniper Networks stock opened at $37.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.49, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.57. Juniper Networks has a 12-month low of $24.87 and a 12-month high of $38.04.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The network equipment provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 6.48%. Equities analysts expect that Juniper Networks will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Juniper Networks news, SVP Robert Mobassaly sold 5,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.35, for a total transaction of $199,779.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,122,778.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Juniper Networks news, SVP Robert Mobassaly sold 5,496 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.35, for a total value of $199,779.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 30,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,122,778.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,556 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.27, for a total value of $151,512.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 890,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,284,534.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,632 shares of company stock worth $1,616,166 over the last three months. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Juniper Networks

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,989,123 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,139,088,000 after acquiring an additional 325,418 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Juniper Networks by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,586,752 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,114,933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160,174 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 98,625.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 23,598,372 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $739,337,000 after purchasing an additional 23,574,469 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,412,994 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $514,219,000 after buying an additional 1,613,651 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,510,090 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $234,732,000 after buying an additional 151,319 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.79% of the company’s stock.

About Juniper Networks

(Get Free Report)

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Juniper Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Juniper Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.