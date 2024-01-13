Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) Rating Increased to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a $40.00 price objective on the network equipment provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 6.64% from the company’s previous close.

JNPR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Juniper Networks from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Juniper Networks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Juniper Networks from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Wednesday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.00.

Juniper Networks Stock Performance

NYSE:JNPR opened at $37.51 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.19 and its 200 day moving average is $28.57. Juniper Networks has a fifty-two week low of $24.87 and a fifty-two week high of $38.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.96 billion, a PE ratio of 33.49, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The network equipment provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 6.48%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Juniper Networks will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Juniper Networks

In related news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,556 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.93, for a total value of $149,623.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 879,410 shares in the company, valued at $23,682,511.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Juniper Networks news, SVP Robert Mobassaly sold 5,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.35, for a total transaction of $199,779.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 30,888 shares in the company, valued at $1,122,778.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.93, for a total value of $149,623.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 879,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,682,511.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 55,632 shares of company stock worth $1,616,166. 1.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 0.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,989,123 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,139,088,000 after acquiring an additional 325,418 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 3.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,586,752 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,114,933,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160,174 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 98,625.6% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 23,598,372 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $739,337,000 after acquiring an additional 23,574,469 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 10.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,412,994 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $514,219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 2.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,510,090 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $234,732,000 after acquiring an additional 151,319 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.79% of the company’s stock.

Juniper Networks Company Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

