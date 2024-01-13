KB Home (NYSE:KBH) PT Raised to $60.00 at Wedbush

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Wedbush from $55.00 to $60.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the construction company’s stock. Wedbush’s price target indicates a potential downside of 1.01% from the company’s previous close. Wedbush also issued estimates for KB Home’s Q4 2024 earnings at $2.47 EPS.

KBH has been the subject of several other reports. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of KB Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of KB Home from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of KB Home in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of KB Home in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of KB Home from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.54.

Shares of KBH opened at $60.61 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.72. KB Home has a twelve month low of $33.92 and a twelve month high of $64.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.98.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 10th. The construction company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. KB Home had a net margin of 9.21% and a return on equity of 15.68%. KB Home’s revenue was down 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.47 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that KB Home will post 7.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in KB Home by 0.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,306,480 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $532,948,000 after buying an additional 87,274 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in KB Home by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,970,899 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $258,098,000 after buying an additional 108,191 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in KB Home by 2.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,980,992 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $113,299,000 after buying an additional 85,582 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in KB Home by 0.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,793,847 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $112,257,000 after buying an additional 7,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in KB Home by 93.9% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,526,838 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $116,942,000 after buying an additional 1,223,612 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.27% of the company’s stock.

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

