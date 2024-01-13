KB Home (NYSE:KBH) PT Raised to $76.00

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Evercore ISI from $67.00 to $76.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the construction company’s stock. Evercore ISI’s target price indicates a potential upside of 25.39% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of KB Home from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on KB Home in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded KB Home from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $55.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th. Wedbush upped their price objective on KB Home from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on KB Home from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, KB Home presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.54.

KB Home Stock Performance

KB Home stock opened at $60.61 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $57.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.98. KB Home has a fifty-two week low of $33.92 and a fifty-two week high of $64.00.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 10th. The construction company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. KB Home had a return on equity of 15.68% and a net margin of 9.21%. The business’s revenue was down 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.47 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that KB Home will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KB Home

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in KB Home by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 109,019 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,530,000 after buying an additional 18,818 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in KB Home by 35.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,169 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in KB Home by 39.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 96,105 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,112,000 after purchasing an additional 27,327 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in KB Home by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 31,411 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 2,995 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of KB Home by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 47,231 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after buying an additional 3,140 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.27% of the company’s stock.

About KB Home



KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

