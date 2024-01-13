Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) Price Target Raised to $60.00

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR – Free Report) had its target price lifted by UBS Group from $59.00 to $60.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

KMPR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kemper in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Kemper in a research report on Wednesday. They set an outperform rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Kemper from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Kemper from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Kemper from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $66.50.

Shares of NYSE KMPR opened at $53.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.05 and a beta of 0.95. Kemper has a 52-week low of $38.32 and a 52-week high of $68.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.05.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Kemper had a negative return on equity of 5.48% and a negative net margin of 7.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.48) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Kemper will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 13th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -20.95%.

In other news, Director George N. Cochran acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $42.75 per share, for a total transaction of $42,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,138,090.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director George N. Cochran bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $42.75 per share, for a total transaction of $42,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,138,090.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph P. Lacher, Jr. purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $43.20 per share, for a total transaction of $216,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 16,400 shares of company stock worth $691,758. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KMPR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Kemper by 4.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 84,710 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,789,000 after buying an additional 3,402 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kemper by 16.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,516 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 1,179 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kemper by 20.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,377 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Kemper by 14.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,617 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kemper by 33.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 38,718 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after acquiring an additional 9,722 shares in the last quarter. 78.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, engages in the provision of insurance products to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

