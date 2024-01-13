Ken Xie Sells 46,733 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Stock

Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) CEO Ken Xie sold 46,733 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total value of $2,809,587.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,701,091 shares in the company, valued at $3,108,269,590.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of FTNT opened at $62.44 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.09. The firm has a market cap of $47.95 billion, a PE ratio of 43.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.12 and a 1-year high of $81.24.
Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. Fortinet had a return on equity of 3,361.82% and a net margin of 22.25%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $85.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. TheStreet lowered shares of Fortinet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Fortinet from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Twenty-two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.35.
Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.
