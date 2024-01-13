Kevin Waters Sells 17,310 Shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. (NASDAQ:PRCT) Stock

PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Free Report) CFO Kevin Waters sold 17,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.07, for a total transaction of $780,161.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,523 shares in the company, valued at $1,510,881.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

On Wednesday, December 13th, Kevin Waters sold 71,465 shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.05, for a total transaction of $2,862,173.25.

On Friday, December 8th, Kevin Waters sold 6,888 shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total transaction of $275,657.76.

On Wednesday, December 6th, Kevin Waters sold 4,360 shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total transaction of $174,487.20.

PRCT stock opened at $46.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 8.91 and a quick ratio of 7.89. PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. has a 52-week low of $24.83 and a 52-week high of $49.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.09 and a beta of 1.02.

PROCEPT BioRobotics ( NASDAQ:PRCT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.02. PROCEPT BioRobotics had a negative net margin of 91.56% and a negative return on equity of 50.06%. The company had revenue of $35.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.51) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 72.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. will post -2.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 31.0% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 6.0% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 7,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 8.8% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 40.2% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the period. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PRCT shares. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in a report on Monday, October 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation, a surgical robotics company, develops transformative solutions in urology. It develops, manufactures, and sells AquaBeam Robotic System, an image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally invasive urologic surgery with a focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH).

