KeyCorp Trims Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Target Price to $170.00

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at KeyCorp from $183.00 to $170.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective points to a potential upside of 10.50% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $214.00 to $190.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $154.00 price target on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $189.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $198.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.63.

Diamondback Energy Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FANG opened at $153.84 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.73, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $154.58 and a 200-day moving average of $151.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Diamondback Energy has a fifty-two week low of $119.01 and a fifty-two week high of $171.40.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported $5.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.90 by $0.59. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 38.84% and a return on equity of 20.66%. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.48 EPS. Diamondback Energy’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Diamondback Energy will post 18.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Diamondback Energy

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FANG. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 264.3% in the second quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 204 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

