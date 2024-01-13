L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP Sells 323 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP decreased its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 137,943 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 323 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises about 5.9% of L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $43,556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Czech National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 47.5% in the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 1,298,570 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $410,023,000 after purchasing an additional 418,433 shares in the last quarter. AMS Capital Ltda lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 19.5% in the third quarter. AMS Capital Ltda now owns 56,339 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $17,789,000 after purchasing an additional 9,210 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 3.5% in the third quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 77,801 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $24,566,000 after purchasing an additional 2,605 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 13.8% in the third quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,961 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Market Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.1% in the third quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC now owns 15,013 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,705,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. 69.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their target price on Microsoft from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $415.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $405.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Loop Capital began coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $425.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $395.62.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $388.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.89 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $373.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $345.60. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $230.68 and a twelve month high of $390.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The software giant reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.34. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.79% and a net margin of 35.31%. The company had revenue of $56.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.35 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 11.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.04%.

In related news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 24,681 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.00, for a total transaction of $9,107,289.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 183,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,807,809. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

