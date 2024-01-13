Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) Stake Decreased by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lessened its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) by 40.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,655 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,774 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lamb Weston during the third quarter valued at approximately $295,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 24.4% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 582 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 28.3% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 104,527 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,665,000 after acquiring an additional 23,085 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 19.2% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 30,884 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,856,000 after acquiring an additional 4,966 shares during the period. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 13.1% during the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 26,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,478,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Lamb Weston

In other news, Director William G. Jurgensen bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $84.35 per share, for a total transaction of $253,050.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 162,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,735,132.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lamb Weston Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:LW opened at $107.16 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $101.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.69. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.25 and a 12-month high of $117.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.03. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 17.71% and a return on equity of 63.19%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lamb Weston declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, October 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to reacquire up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Lamb Weston Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 1st. This is a positive change from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is presently 14.56%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $129.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.50.

About Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

