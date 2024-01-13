Lucid Group Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:LCID)

Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock traders acquired 99,350 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 31% compared to the average daily volume of 75,969 put options.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Lucid Group by 91.2% in the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 64,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 30,599 shares during the last quarter. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lucid Group in the second quarter worth $13,780,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Lucid Group by 4.0% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 10,366,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,950,000 after acquiring an additional 402,894 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Lucid Group by 12.3% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 22,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 2,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Lucid Group by 33.6% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 344,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,928,000 after purchasing an additional 86,674 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of LCID stock opened at $3.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.20 and its 200 day moving average is $5.39. Lucid Group has a twelve month low of $2.97 and a twelve month high of $17.81. The company has a quick ratio of 4.42, a current ratio of 5.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Lucid Group ( NASDAQ:LCID Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.01). Lucid Group had a negative return on equity of 58.91% and a negative net margin of 380.45%. The company had revenue of $137.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.40) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Lucid Group will post -1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Lucid Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. R. F. Lafferty downgraded Lucid Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Lucid Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Lucid Group from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Lucid Group in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.85.

Lucid Group, Inc a technology and automotive company, engages in electric vehicle technologies business. The company designs, engineers, and builds electric vehicles, EV powertrains, and battery systems. Lucid Group, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Newark, California. Lucid Group, Inc operates as a subsidiary of Ayar Third Investment Company.

